Buhari Bars Govt Officials, Others From Paying Sallah Homage

President Muhammadu Buhari has announced that he will be conducting his Eid prayers with his family at home.

Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, made this known on Friday.

He said President Buhari’s decision is in observance of the lockdown measures in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, put in place “to save lives and protect people from all dangers.”

President who has traditionally shared the joyous moment with top government officials, political leaders, community heads, Muslim and Christian religious leaders and children, will not be receiving these homages in a bid to stop the coronavirus from further spreading, the statement added.