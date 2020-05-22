Eid-El-Fitr: Saudi Arabia, UAE Urge Residents To Pray At Home

On Friday, Saudi and United Arab Emirates announced that mosques will remain closed for prayers on the Eid-Ul-Fitr festival.

Saudi Islamic Affairs Minister, Abdullatif al-Sheikh issued a directive that mosques should not be opened for prayers.

He also directed that Muslims should hold the Eid prayer at home because of the pandemic.

The Eid, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, may fall on Saturday or Sunday in the Gulf region.

In the UAE, the Dubai government’s media office said on Twitter that mosques will remain closed and listed a series of Eid customs that should not be observed, including family visits and giving gifts or money to children.

They call on the population to adhere to safety guidelines to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus.