Captured Boko Haram Insurgents Are Quarantined, Given Face Masks: Army

The defence headquarters says when Boko Haram members are captured, they are given face masks and quarantined as a measure to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Some insurgents were recently captured following a series of offensives launched against them by troops.

Speaking at a media briefing in Abuja, John Enenche, coordinator defence media operations said soldiers at the frontline are also provided with personal protective equipment (PPE), and that social distancing rule is observed by troops.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way everything will be done,” he said.

“We have ordered for PPE for troops at the frontlines.

“The moment they (Boko Haram members) are captured, they are quarantined and given face masks while observing social distancing too.

“Captured or surrendered enemies are treated in line with the Geneva Convention. COVID-19 has changed the way things are done at the frontlines and in barracks.”

In April, the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON), a parastatal under the ministry of defence, produced a ventilator known as DICOVENT and PPE to address the shortage of medical supplies in the country.

According to Enenche, in addition to its primary responsibility “to produce defence equipment, DICON has succeeded in diversifying its human, equipment, machinery as well as research and development capacity, to support a much-needed strategic intervention to cushion the effects of the highly dreaded COVID 19 in the country”.