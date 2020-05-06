Delta Ranked Second Least Poor State In Nigeria

Delta state has been ranked the second least poor state in Nigeria, according to a survey by the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

This was made public via a statement on the official Twitter handle of the oil-producing state.

“The Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has ranked Delta State as the second least poor state in the country.

Read Also: Inmates Set Delta State Correctional Service On Fire; Attempt Jail Break (Video)

“The bureau, in its latest Poverty Index Report, ranked Delta State second after Lagos — stating that: “Lagos State has 4.50 per cent poverty head count rate and is closely trailed by Delta State with 6.02 per cent.”

In his reaction, the Commissioner for Information in Delta State, Charles Aniagwu, stated that the report was a reflection of the “Prosperity for all Deltans” agenda which has been vigorously pursued by the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration.

The Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has ranked Delta State as the second least poor state in the country. pic.twitter.com/JQ8GEsKvTD — Delta State Government (@DSGovernment) May 5, 2020

The bureau, in its latest Poverty Index Report, ranked Delta State second after Lagos — stating that: "Lagos State has 4.50 per cent poverty head count rate and is closely trailed by Delta State with 6.02 per cent.” — Delta State Government (@DSGovernment) May 5, 2020