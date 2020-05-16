Drogba, Diouf Not At My Level – Eto’o

Former African footballer of the year, Samuel Eto’o Fil says not even former Chelsea striker, Didier Drogba nor ex Senegalese International, El Hadji Diouf can match him in the list of African greatest to have graced the round leather sport.

The Cameronian made the comment after El Hadji Diouf declared himself the greatest African player.

He said:

“Even if my brother Diouf the last time, with an extra glass, got a little lost, there is no debate’, said Eto’o, via Goal.

“None of them (Diouf and Drogba) can come and say that they were at my level or better.

“And it’s not the fact that I say it, it’s a fact, it’s something that is there. I wanted to be number one and I have been throughout my career.”

Eto’o – along with Yaya Toure – has claimed four African Player of the Year awards while Diouf and Drogba earned the accolade twice.