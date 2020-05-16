Knowledge Is More Important Than Certificate – Presidency Blasts Dokpesi

Lauretta Onochie, President Muhammadu Buhari‘s aide on social media, has slammed the Chairman of Daar Communications, Chief Raymond Dokpesi for saying he is yet to understand the difference between COVID-19 and malaria.

Speaking via her official Twitter handle, Onochie said she is surprised that Dokpesi would make such remark despite his academic qualifications.

Read Also: ‘I Still Have Doubts, What’s The Difference Between COVID-19 And Malaria?’ – Dokpesi

Dokpesi made the comment after he recovered from the deadly disease.

“When did malaria become infectious that it ravaged Chief Raymond Dokpesi’s family⁉️

“This is why knowledge is more important than certificate

“When you meet and engage some PhD holders, they leave you drained with ignorance & you wonder how much they paid for their certificates,” Onochie tweeted.