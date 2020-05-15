‘I Still Have Doubts, What’s The Difference Between COVID-19 And Malaria?’ – Dokpesi

The owner and founder of Daar Communications, Raymond Dokpesi says he needs help to differentiate between the novel coronavirus and malaria.

Read Also: Dokpesi Jnr Reveals How He Was Cured Of COVID-19

Speaking with newsmen following his recovery from the novel disease, he said he can not differentiate between the two because all through his stay at the isolation center, all they were given were mere malaria drugs.

He said:

“I still have doubts in my mind and I need to be educated. What’s the difference between COVID-19 and malaria? Every drug we were given were malaria medications.

“A number of persons who tested positive were checked in reputable labs, hospitals in Abuja and were found to have malaria parasites in their bloodstreams. When did malaria become synonymous with COVID-19?,” Dokpesi asked.