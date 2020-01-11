Edo APC Crisis, Good Thing For PDP: Dokpesi

by Verity Awala
Dokpesi
Raymond Dokpesi

Raymond Dokpesi, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, says that the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state is a good thing for his party.

The media mogul, while speaking on Friday in Agenebode, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo state said the APC crisis is an opportunity for the opposition party to recapture the state.

Read Also: I Plan To End Godfatherism In Edo State: Obaseki

Dopkesi, during the PDP stakeholders’ meeting titled Afemai Declaration, said; “The APC in the state is in tartars; hence it is a great opportunity for the PDP.”

He noted also that the Afemai Declaration would feature presentation of awards to deserving members of the party, adding that it is one of the programmes of the Edo North senatorial district to rally members of the PDP in the zone.

Tags from the story
APC, Edo, pdp, Raymond Dokpesi
