Missing Child Found Dead Inside Co-tenants Vehicle In Ekiti

The corpse of a missing 7-year -old girl Olagoke Morire, has been found inside a vehicle owned by a co-tenant in Olujoda area of Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State capital.

Morire and her twin sister, Olagoke Mokore were reportedly with their cousin in their apartment before they went out to buy biscuits.

Kehinde Ajayi, mother of the deceased said her daughter got missing around 1:15 pm after Mokore left her in the compound to fetch the money she forgot in the room.

According to her, the little girl’s twin sister and her neighbors raised the alarm when the deceased was nowhere to be found.

Frantic search began for the girl around the compound but proved abortive until 8 pm when her corpse was found inside a co-tenant’s vehicle that was parked in their compound.

“When we woke up in the morning I took care of my children as usual. They are twins. I gave them money to buy biscuits and left them in the house with my cousin.

“Suddenly, I received a distress call from one of my neighbors around 3 pm that Morire was missing and that they have searched everywhere but they could find her. I quickly left what I was doing and rushed home. We searched everywhere to look for her yet we didn’t find her. We reported the incident to Ologede Police Division and we were told to wait for 24hrs before they could take any action.

“It was later around 8 pm that someone discovered her corpse inside a vehicle parked in our compound with her body peeled off”, she added.

The incident was confirmed by the Ekiti State Police Public Relations Officer, Abutu Sunday.

He said, “It was true that a teenager was declared missing and the parents reported the incident in our division at Ologede. So, all efforts to recover the little girl turned out unsuccessful until 8 pm. She was found lifeless in one of the cars parked within their compound”.

He further noted that the corpse of the deceased had been deposited in the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital’s morgue in Ado-Ekiti, adding that autopsy would be conducted to unravel the cause of the teenager’s death.