Woman Slumps, Dies While Urinating In Ekiti

A woman identified as Victoria Yemisi Omoare has slumped and died after alighting from a car to urinate at a place close to the abattoir, along the Ekiti State University Road in Ado Ekiti.

The driver of the vehicle, Orimaye Oluwafemi said to be a lecturer in the Faculty of Agricultural Science, Ekiti State University said he was going to EKSU with the woman when the incident occurred.

According to Oluwafemi, he was going to the school to fetch some waterleaf in his farm and withdraw some money through ATM when the woman who was staying at his residence and another student there, opted to follow him.

The lecturer said he decided to stop by the road to take a photograph of a particular tree he could use for a thesis he was writing that the deceased decided to use the opportunity to urinate in a nearby bush.

According to the Ekiti State University lecture, having waited for Omoare to return for about five minutes, he with the student in his car went to check on the woman only to discover that she had slumped and died.

Read Also: Fayemi Extends Lockdown In Ekiti By Six Days

He revealed also that the deceased who was a 59year-old from Akoko was a teacher at Adegbola Memorial High School, Akure in Ondo state and had been staying with his family in Ado Ekiti before coronavirus case was confirmed in Ekiti, though he didn’t know any of her family members.

He remarked that the unmarried woman just finished her PHD course and recently complained about abdominal pain the second day after she finished fasting for three days.

Some medical experts and security officers who visited the scene of the incident claimed that though, the death may not be traceable to COVID-19 pandemic, autopsy would be carried out on the corpse to ascertain the health condition that claimed the life of the woman.