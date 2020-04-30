Obiano Orders Compulsory Use Of Face Masks As Workers Resume Monday

Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, has ordered civil and public servants in the state, including primary and secondary school teachers to resume work on Monday, May 4th, 2020.

The announcement was contained in a statement signed by Prof Solo Chukwulobelu, Secretary to Anambra State Government.

He stated that pupils and students should still remain at home and follow Anambra Teaching On Air through state-owned media outfit, ABS radio, TV and online platforms.

According to the statement, all workers in the state, and indeed all residents should procure protective face masks as this is now compulsory in Anambra State.