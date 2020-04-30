Top Job Listing Sites In Nigeria

I do not expect you to be moving from here to there in search of jobs when you already have smarter and better ways of getting a high paying dream job. Getting yourself listed on the jobs boards in Nigeria can be a good way to begin your job hunt. In this article, I have shared with you the top 5 job listing sites in Nigeria.

It is more obvious than ever that the number of available jobs in Nigeria outweighs the number of people seeking jobs. Therefore, if you must get a job, you must not just stand out in the skills you have, but you must also take certain unique steps. Now, read along to learn those job posting sites from which you can be recruited for jobs.

JOBBERMAN

Jobberman (www.jobberman.com) is a popular job portal that was established in August 2009 by Olalekun Olude, Ayodeji Adewunmi, and Opeyemi Awoyemi. Since it was founded, it has continued to grow up to the point that it is recognized as one of the best and largest job boards in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa at large.

Jobberman do not just make it easy for employers and employees to meet; they train employees and make sure only skilled individuals are pushed into various industries.

NGCAREER

On the NGCareer platform, you can seek and get the right jobs and you can connect with industry professionals in order to maximize your opportunities.

However, NGCareer (www.ngcareers.com) is one of the top job sites in Nigeria which you can turn to if you really want to connect to the right job. You can sign up and create an online CV through which your potential employers can see your skills and qualifications.

NGCareer is also a perfect platform on which employers can get on to, in order to recruit the best skills for the different jobs.

INDEED

Although it is an American owned platform, indeed (www.indeed.com) is a great job listing website available to Nigerians. On the platform, you can get any category of the job you want in Nigeria.

You can also search for jobs around the world and apply by simply clicking the “Apply” button. You can also create a wonderful profile to stand as your CV and you can subscribe to job alerts so that you get notified immediately a job that fits your profile is posted by an employer.

CAREERWATCH

Careerwatch.ng is another platform that is worth this list. This website is regularly updated not only with the latest and most interesting jobs in Nigeria but scholarships and university information. You can also use the Search tool on the platform to find the jobs that best fit your interest.

Careerwatch also provides a platform for students and job seekers equal opportunity to actualize their dreams, it’s with that goal the site was created.

GLASSDOOR

Glassdoor (www.glassdoor.com) like Indeed is also an American owned platform that enlists jobs worldwide. Being a reputed website, many recruiters in Nigeria have taken to it to recruit the best hands. So you will not want to neglect it.

You can best optimize your visibility to recruiters and employers on Glassdoor by making sure your profile defines your qualifications. You can also follow different companies in order to know when they have vacancies.

CONCLUSION

It has been a wonderful ride I would say if you have really followed me from the beginning up till this point. I am certain you have not just learnt the different job listing sites in Nigeria, but you have come to know that great opportunities you have on your fingertips.

What else would I say to you but “go and explore!”