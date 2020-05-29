Ekiti Generates N2m From 100 Lockdown Offenders

The Ekiti state government has announced that it generated not less than N2 million from imposing fines on over 100 people who defied the lockdown imposed on the state.

This was made known by the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mojisola Yaya-kolade while assuring residents that the state’s molecular laboratory would become functional by Monday, June 1.

She said:

“We are still perfecting some regulatory procedure with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control , but everything will be finetuned before Monday.

“We have had 20 Covid 19 cases so far, two are still active, we have recorded two deaths and 16 have been treated with investigational drugs and discharged “, she said.