Ekiti To Collaborate With Kwara On Death Of COVID-19 Patient

The Ekiti State government says it will contact Kwara state government to exchange ideas on the medical history of the patient who died of the underlining complication of COVID -19 in Ekiti, on Wednesday.

This follows the death of a 75-year-old woman suspected to have died of COVID -19 in one of the tertiary hospitals, after being hospitalised upon referral from a health institution based in Kwara State.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mojisola Yaya-Kolade said this in Ado Ekiti on Thursday when the COVID -19 task force was giving an update on the pandemic.

Yaya-Kolade disclosed that the deceased hailed from Ayedun in Kwara and had been hospitalised at the general hospital Omu Aran in Kwara, where she was initially treated for congesting cardiac failure before referral.

The Commissioner stated that though there wasn’t any COVID- 19 lockdown in Kwara state, but clarified that the issue of contact tracing is very crucial under the present circumstance.

“After they suspected COVID- 19 in the deceased, she was referred to Federal Teaching Hospital,Ido Ekiti on May 14. She was treated for two days in isolation before the state was informed and a specimen was collected which result came on May 20 and unfortunately the woman died on May 19.

“We have been able to establish that the deceased came from Ayedun in Kwara and she was not infected here in Ekiti”.

“As of now, Ekiti has no problem, the only problem we have is the people coming or sneaking into Ekiti and only two fatalities have been recorded”.

The Commissioner said the state has not recorded an upsurge of victims that would warrant the introduction of home isolation method adopted by the Lagos State government.