Lockdown: Kwara Govt Returns Loaded Passenger Bus To Niger

In compliance with the federal government, interstate movement ban, Kwara State Government has returned a loaded Toyota Hiace passenger bus which defied the ban from Niger State.

The Deputy Governor and Chairman of the State Technical Committee on Coronavirus, Mr Kayode Alabi gave this order in his office on Wednesday during a parade of the driver and the 30 passengers arrested with the bus.

Mr Alabi frowned at the bus driver for risking lives and directed that the occupants of the bus be escorted and handed over to security agents at the Kwara-Niger border in Jebba.

The Deputy Governor further expressed the state was ready to combat any attempt to import Coronavirus into the State.