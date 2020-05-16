Lagos, North West Responsible For Rise In Kwara Cases: Gov AbdulRazaq

Kwara state government says travellers from Lagos and North West are responsible for the increase in COVID-19 cases in the state despite the ban on interstate travels.

Kwara state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq said this while speaking with newsmen during an inspection visit to the Sobi Specialist Hospital’s Isolation Centre in Ilorin.

The governor said, “It is disturbing that our new index cases were imported, they were people from Lagos and northwestern states who came here at all cost despite the ban on interstate travels and we are not happy with that.”

According to him, the state hasn’t witnessed any community transmission of COVID-19, stressing that government would continue to mount surveillance to prevent travellers from other states from gaining entrance into the state.