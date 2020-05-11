FG Warns Against Reopening Of Universities

The Federal Ministry of Education has ordered vice-chancellors to maintain the closure of federal, state and private universities in order to keep students and university communities safe from coronavirus.

The National Universities Commission issued this order through a circular by the Director, Directorate of the Executive Secretary’s Office, Chris Maiyaki.

Recall that NUC had, on March 19, ordered the closure of tertiary institutions for one month as part of the measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

In this new circular, Vice-Chancellors were advised to ignore fake news being circulated in the social media over the resumption of academic activities.