Fresh $319m Abacha Loot In UK, France – US

The United States Embassy in Nigeria has said that a further $319m – N121bn – of late General Sani Abacha loot was in France and the United Kingdom.

The embassy in a statement said that there is $167m in stolen assets in France while there is a separate $152m in the UK which is being challenged in court.

Also Read: Nigerian Govt Receives $311m Abacha Loot From US

The litigation is over a 2003 agreement reached between Kebbi State governor, Atiku Bagudu, and the Nigerian Government.

This is coming a few days after the United States returned $311m (N118bn) stolen by the late Head of State.