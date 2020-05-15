Infinix Unveils The Masterfully Designed Note 7 In The First Online Smartphone Launch With Celebrities In Africa

Infinix Mobility, global premium smartphone brand unveiled the highly anticipatedNOTE 7. A smartphone targeted at the mid-to-high-end market segment in Nigeria. This is coming after months of clamoringfor another NOTE since the 6th iteration of the Infinix NOTEseries hit the shelves in July 2019.

The Note 7 was unveiled through a first-of-its-kind, online mobile phone launch that brought in a fine mix of top Nigerian celebrities in the entertainment industry. Together at the launch with Infinix Mobility’s brand ambassador – Davido was popular TV presenter Nancy Isime; Nigerian actress – Ini Edo; musical whiz – Patoranking, the rib cracking comedian – MC Lively, and the popular tech vlogger – Fisayo Fosudo. These magical sixbrought a lot of humor and fun into what has turned out to be the best hours of an online smartphone launch in Africa. Watch top celebrities unveil the Note 7 on Infinix mobility’s YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/IKGsVH71W8U

The Infinix Note 7 comes with distinctively unique features in comparison with other devices within the same price range. Some of these unique features include; a 6.95”HD Infinity-O display, the biggest Infinity-O display ever from Infinix; the super-fast, MediaTek Helio G70 processor, ideal for elite mobile gamers and business professionals; a 48MP Quad AI Camera that boasts the highest pixel count in its price range; industry leading 18W super charge 3.0, and XOS 6.0 operating system based on the latest Android™ 10 system.

As is customary of the brand, the Note 7 comes with a stunning body frame with delicate strokes at the rear of the device, animated by three beautiful color choices including Forest green, Aether black and Bolivia blue.

Speaking about the launch of the device, Benjamin Jiang, Managing Director of Infinix Mobility said, “We are very proud to launch the NOTE 7 into global markets. The NOTE 7 carries forward the DNA of Infinix by offering the most premium smartphone experience through powerful features, trendy technologies, as well as high-quality hardware and softwarefusion, all packaged in a stylishly designed smartphone.” In addition, he said, “The NOTE 7 is the device that combines Infinix’s technological innovation strength with our deep insights into our target consumers’ needs to deliver an overall enhanced experience for all types of content consumption and user scenarios. We are confident that both our fans and new users will be amazed when exploring the unlimited possibilities of the new and price-friendly NOTE 7.”

Work and play better with the crystal clear 6.95inches screen and amazing Helio G70 processor

Smartphones have become an indispensable tool in people’s daily work and private life.

Packed with a 6.95” inches HD + Infinity-O display and MediaTek Helio G70 CPU performance, the Infinix NOTE 7 makes for a well-rounded tool that seamlessly bridges daily work and recreation.

For individuals who want to be efficient during working hours, the devices’ 6.95 inches, high-definition Infinity-O display combined with its strong CPU performance can offer fantastic viewing experience and smooth operations for making video calls with business partners, running work-related mobile apps, taking notes or scouring through the internet.

On the other hand, users can enjoy the best of entertainment during leisure on an awe-inspiring cinematic display as well as incredible gaming experiences, and smoother multimedia engagements made possible by the powerful G70 processor.

Capture every blissful moment with the 48MP night shotcamera.

The Infinix NOTE 7 boasts of a 48MP Quad Camera that allows users to capture ultra-high-resolution images under different scenes and layout modes. Regardless of the view in focus; a beautiful sunset, a backlight street view, or even highlights from a night out, the NOTE 7 camera is able to capture it all – with crystal clear quality and lifelike beauty. Also sitting at the front of the device is a 16MP selfie camera that guarantees stunning pictures in several modes including portrait.

Shooting videos in low-light has never been this easy. With NOTE 7’s outstanding low-light performance, courtesy of a 1080P low-light video camera that records at 30fps, users will be able to capture every tiny detail and distinct color even in the dark, and without the use of a flash.

Among NOTE 7’s diverse shooting modes, the super stabilized action shot is another major highlight. The shot is achieved by accurately sensing videos without the blur and shake, creating more fun moments. Users are presented with the power to take clear videos and “pause” the action for a brief moment. Even videos taken from a boat out on a rocky sea, or pictures of a skiing fanatic jumping off a snowy slope will be able to fully express the awe-inspiring motion of the moment with beautiful precision.

Power up your smart life with the long lasting 5000mAh battery

To keep the blissful experience going for as long as possible, the NOTE 7 houses a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery, which is complemented with the best-in-class 18W super charge 3.0. With this much battery capacity, users can afford to go heavy on their device for days without charging. And when it’s finally time for a boost, users can achieve full charge in less than 30mins.

Equipped with the latest XOS 6.0 operating system, built on the Android™ 10, the Infinix NOTE 7 introduces a whole new user interface, with snappier performance and exciting new features. Users can customize their phones to suit their own tastes with the latest features, such as Dark Theme and Android 10 Gesture Navigation. The NOTE 7 is also faster and more intuitive with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security options.

The Note 7 will be available across all authorized stores in Nigeria from May, 14, 2020. Interested shoppers can also purchase the device on Xpark at https://ng.xpark.com. The LITE version of the NOTE 7 is sold for ₦67,500, while the primal version is sold for 78,000 and 89,500 for the 64GB+4GBRAM and 128GB+6GB variant respectively.

For more information on the device, visit Infinix Mobility’s website at www.infinixmobility.ng or you can follow their social media pages @Infinixnigeria on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Phone specification

Check out detailed specifications @https://www.gsmarena.com/infinix_note_7-10175.php

About Infinix

Launched in 2013 and targeting the young generations, Infinix Mobile is a premium online-driven smartphone brand. With “THE FUTURE IS NOW” as the brand essence, Infinix aims to allow consumers to stand out in the crowd and to show the world who they really are. Infinix is committed to providing the most cutting-edge technologies with bold and stylish designs, keeping consumers on trend and up-to-date. Infinix’s portfolio spans five product lines – ZERO, NOTE, HOT, S, and SMART; empowering users to own innovative technologies and experience intelligent lifestyles