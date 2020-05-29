Italian Serie A Finally Gets Resumption Date

Italy’s Serie A has finally gotten a resumption date as the world is slowly picking up from restrictions caused by the pandemic.

The league is set to resume on June 20 after a three-month absence in a country hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora confirmed the restart of the league in a press session with newsmen.

“The Technical and Scientific Committee gave its agreement on the protocol and the federation assured me that it had a Plan B and a Plan C, In light of these considerations, the championship can resume on June 20,” Spadafora said after a video conference meeting with Italian football chiefs.