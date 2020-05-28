English Premier League Set To Resume June 17

The English Premier League (EPL) season is set to resume on June 17, with games between Manchester City v Arsenal and Aston Villa v Sheffield United.

According to reports, the matches are the two games in hand before a complete fixture list would then be played from June 19 to 21.

Also Read: English Premier League Clubs Vote For Return To Contact Training

Recall that on Wednesday, all the 20 clubs in the league vote unanimously to begin contact training.

Germany’s Bundesliga resumed earlier this month and La Liga in Spain hopes to return from June 11.

No matches have been played since Leicester’s 4-0 win over Aston Villa on March 9.