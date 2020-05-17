Katsina State Government Relaxes Lockdown Order

The Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari has issued a directive for the relaxation of the COVID-19 lockdown order imposed across the state.

This is coming amidst the increasing number of Coronavirus cases in the State. As at the time of filing this report, Katsina has recorded 239 cases, with 12 deaths.

The Secretary to the Kastina State government, Mr Mustapha Inuwa, made this known in a statement on Saturday in Katsina, the State Capital.

He, however, said the relaxation of the COVID-19 lockdown order would be effective between Monday and Sunday, May 24.

He explained that the decision to relax the lockdown order was reached during the regular review meeting with religious leaders and other stakeholders.

The SSG also said the governor had directed the Katsina and Daura Emirate Councils to ensure that District and Village Heads stayed in their domain to observe the forthcoming Eid-el-Fitr.