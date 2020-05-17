‘We Are Not Complaining’ – Shola Ogudu Defends Wizkid Against Critics (Video)

Fashion entrepreneur, Shola Ogudu defended her son’s father, Wizkid after he was dragged by social media critics on Saturday.

Ogudu, in an Instagram live chat, warned the detractors to stop disturbing her baby daddy because he is a good man and people do things differently.

Information Nigeria recalls the fashion entrepreneur caused a stir after she came out in 2018 to unleash a can of worms about their relationship and make claims that the singer has not been a good father to their son.

It appears things has changed as the single mum of one defended the singer saying;

”Starboy dey for me now”

“You people should leave Wizkid alone… he is a good guy

“People do things differently… we are not complaining.”

Watch video below: