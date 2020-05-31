Nina Celebrates 24th Birthday With Adorable Photo

By
Eyitemi Majeed
-
Nina Ivy
Nina Ivy

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Nina Ivy has taken to her official Twitter handle to pen some lovely words to herself as she turns 24.

Read Also: Nina Ivy Flaunts Diamond Wedding Ring, Baby Bump In New Photos

Along with the birthday message, the reality TV star released a new photo to mark the special occasion.

See what she posted below:

“It’s my birthday today.
Dear 23 , you were very good to me , I learnt a lot and a lot happened and above all I came to the conclusion that
the world is my stage and I have played diligently so far , I hope to display a noble and fierce expression of reign in the years to come cheers to a big 24 🥂 and a new chapter of my life.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here