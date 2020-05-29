OAP Toolz, Husband Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary

Tunde Demuren has taken to Twitter to declare his love for his wife, media personality Toolz, as they celebrate their 4th wedding anniversary.

Sharing a photo taken on their wedding day, Capt. Tunde Demuren wrote: “4 years don Waka/ we still dey carry go/ nobody go solo. Love you T.”

Toolz has since replied to Tunde’s post and wished him a happy anniversary too. The mom of one also promised to buy him a plane on their 20th anniversary.

See the post below;