OAP Toolz, Husband Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary

By
Temitope Alabi
-

 

Toolz and Tunde Demuren
Toolz and Tunde Demuren

Tunde Demuren has taken to Twitter to declare his love for his wife, media personality Toolz, as they celebrate their 4th wedding anniversary.

Sharing a photo taken on their wedding day, Capt. Tunde Demuren wrote: “4 years don Waka/ we still dey carry go/ nobody go solo. Love you T.”

Read Also: OAP Toolz Reacts To Ladies Going Unclad On Live Video (Photo)

Toolz has since replied to Tunde’s post and wished him a happy anniversary too. The mom of one also promised to buy him a plane on their 20th anniversary.

See the post below;

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here