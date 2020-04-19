OAP Toolz Reacts To Ladies Going Unclad On Live Video (Photo)

Popular Nigerian media personality, Toolz, has also reacted to current trend of ladies going unclad while appearing on live feed with celebrities.

This is coming up after some ladies went as far as masturbating on some celebrities’ Instagram Live sessions.

Taking to Twitter, Toolz expressed such actions have consequences.

Toolz affirmed that actions have consequences as she recalled how she lost a job interview because of a YouTube video in which she was seen “swearing and saying stupid things”.

