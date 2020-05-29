Stella Damasus And Daniel Ademinokan Celebrate Their Wedding Anniversary

US-based Nigerian actress Stella Damasus and her man movie producer, Daniel Ademinokan celebrated their wedding anniversary yesterday, May 28.

The couple took to their Instagram pages to celebrate each other on the occasion of their anniversary.

Stella in her post wrote;

”Happy anniversary to us boo @dabishop007 after all these years you still make my heart skip a beat in excitement. I still can’t get my eyes and hands off you. I no know wetin you give me chop but I like am. I love you from the bottom of my heart. I appreciate you for who and what you are. A super supportive and sweet husband and the best father the kids could ever ask for. You accepted me with all my madness and baggage. You helped me in my journey to become the better version of myself. Thank you for being there boo.” Stella wrote

On his part, Daniel said he is grateful for the gift of pure love they share;

”Happy Anniversary to us babe. Been quite a spectacular, remarkable, memorable and ‘documentary worthy’ marriage! Through highs and lows, ups & downs, Joys & tears, late nights of fried plantain and early mornings of eba with egusi soup, here we stand!!! Thank you for being YOU! In every, way shape and form, for being the undiluted YOU! I’m grateful for the gift of Pure Love. May God continue to keep us safe, in good health, in peace, and under his wings. Happy Anniversary” he wrote.

