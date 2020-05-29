Mofe Duncan Celebrates Himself As He Clocks 37

Nollywood actor, Mofe Duncan is a year older and has taken to his IG page to pen a lengthy but beautiful message for himself.

Turning 37 this year., the actor wrote;

”CHAPTER 37. ☆ This pic was taken on my Birthday last year, I selected it because it marks the beginning of what was an extraordinary year for me. • Chapter 36 was special, I discovered so much about myself and I gained so much as man. • I grew in love, patience, strength, determination and forgiveness. •

”I’ve always been humble and I’ve always been respectful, but the one thing I pride myself for is COMPASSION. Chapter 36 taught me that and I’m very grateful. • To every single one of my close friends and family and to every single fan / follower who ever dropped a positive comment or show of appreciation for my craft, I am indebted to you all. • To the others, no hard feelings.

”I’m not Dodo, I cant be loved by all. • To J.A.G., thank you… for saving me. ☆ Chapter 37 begins… we go again. Bigger… Better… Faster… • HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOFE, so proud of you ma man! You’ve been through a shit storm and you’ve come out smelling like lavender. • Still I rise. ”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAtixT2pA5G/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link