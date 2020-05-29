May D Begged Me To Sign Him Back – Jude Okoye

The feud between Jude Okoye, Cynthia Morgan, and MayD does not seem to be ending anytime soon.

Jude, in an IG live with music executive Ubi Franklin, revealed that MayD, after rejecting his contract years ago begged him to be signed on back to him in 2019.

According to Jude, the conversation happened in his house. Jude claimed they were smoking cigarettes and having a drink, where MayD apologized for fo all he said against him in the past then went on to beg him to be signed to his record label.

Jude continued saying he turned down his request, stating that he is yet to heal from the wound his brothers’ (Psquare) separation caused him.

Watch the interview below;