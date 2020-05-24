Oba Elegushi And Wife Celebrate 17th Wedding Anniversary

His Royal Majesty, Ademola Saheed Elegushi, and his Olori Sekinat are today celebrating their 17th wedding anniversary.

The king took to his IG page to share throwback pictures from their wedding in 2003, penning a sweet message alongside.

“Which of the favours of Allah shall we deny? (Quran 55 vs 13)

17years ago, when we started this journey, it was with mixed feelings; one, there was love, true love that existed between us; secondly, the anxiety that comes with two young minds deciding to live as one.

“From our humble and modest beginning, we’ve come this far and gotten better and proven to the world that ours is an inimitable choice.

Join me in thanking my Olori for all she has been. I thank you for our amazing Angels; I thank you for the peace; I thank you for the love; I thank you for bringing finesse, panache and reverence to this Stool and the kingdom; I thank you for your firm belief in our collective dream.

“Only you could have started and steered this ship.

“I pray Almighty Allah will continue to keep us safe in love, sound in good health and successful in all our affairs, till forever. Happy Anniversary to us.”