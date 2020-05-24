Bride-To-Be, Best Friend Kidnapped In Katsina — Two Days To Wedding

A bride-to-be and her best friend have been kidnapped 48 hours to her wedding Fatiha in Yankara village in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State when hundreds of armed bandits stormed.

According to Daily Trust, the heavily armed bandits attacked the village on motorbikes at night when most villagers were asleep.

The bandits were said to have gone to the family house of the bride-to-be and demanded for her and her best friend.

The bandits reportedly carried away large quantities of food items and other valuables during the operation.

“We were terrified by excessive gunshots. They woke up every single living thing in this village. Some people who were able to escape, slept in the bush, while those who remained behind had to meet the demands of the bandits, who chose the sort of foodstuff they wanted and asked the villagers to put them in sacks, Daily Trust quoted a source as saying.

“Anybody caught by the bandits had no option than to comply with their directives or risk being killed. However, as I am speaking with you, we do not know the whereabouts of the kidnapped bride-to-be and her friend.”

Meanwhile, the Secretary to the Government of Katsina State, Alhaji Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa, while reacting to the state of insecurity in the state, said relief will come soon.

“People should exercise patience because the soldiers have concluded their plans to engage the bandits decisively. We should wait and see and I am sure in the next few days, the soldiers will commence operations,” he was quoted by the newspaper as saying.