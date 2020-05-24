Cynthia Morgan: Toke Makinwa Calls For Amicable Settlements

Following the media drama that has taken over the social media scene as a result of the controversy between popular dance-hall singer, Cynthia Morgan and former record label, Toke Makinwa has aired that there has to be more ways to settle disputes between record label and their artists.

She made this known via a series of tweets on her official Twitter handle on Sunday.

She wrote:

“There have to be more ways to settle this Talent/record label/management relationships, nobody wins when there is no resolve, monies are still owed, talent is still wasting, there is a bigger picture that pride/ego rubs everybody off when we refuse to see the big picture.

“If Talent wants to leave or no longer serves purpose to a label, remove feelings and look at ways that they can go, become bigger and pay your debt. Nobody makes anyone, there was talent there, that’s why you chose to invest, let them go and focus on how they pay your investment

