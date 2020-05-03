Oba Elegushi, New Wife Celebrate 1st Wedding Anniversary (Photo)

Popular Lagos monarch, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi took to his Instagram page to celebrate his second wife, Olori Hadiza Yakasai Elegushi on their first wedding anniversary.

The monarch shared a beautiful photo of them with the words;

“Happy 1st Anniversary to my beautiful wife. The past year has been very amazing because I’ve been married to an amazing and loving woman. Truly, time flies when you are having fun that must be why the last year has flown by so fast. We’ve been married for 365 days, and I’ve loved every second of it. Thank you for adding colour to my world. Happy Anniversary to us. Our best years still lies ahead.”

Read Also: BBNaija’s Mike Edwards, Wife Expecting Their First Child Together

See the full post below: