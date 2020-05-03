BBNaija’s Mike Edwards, Wife Expecting Their First Child Together

Popular BBNaija Star, Mike Edwards has announced that he and his wife, Perri are expecting a baby.

The reality TV star took to his Instagram page to announce the exciting news and he also shared a photo of his heavily pregnant wife alongside a teaser of their video which is readily available on YouTube.

Mike captioned his post;

“Great news we can finally share our secret with you… WE’RE HAVING A BABY!!! Do you think it’s a girl or boy? Subscribe to our YouTube channel “Mike and Perri” to find out”

See the full post below: