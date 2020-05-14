Oyo Environment Commissioner, Kehinde Ayoola, Is Dead

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has lost the State’s commissioner for environment and natural resources, Honourable Kehinde Ayoola to the cold hands of death.

Taiwo Adisa, the spokesperson to Governor Seyi Makinde, confirmed the death to reporters.

Ayoola, a one time Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, died on Thursday after a brief illness.

He represented Oyo East state constituency between 1999 and 2003 at the Oyo State House of Assembly and was the Speaker of the assembly in 1999.

Ayoola was born on January 14 in Oyo town, Oyo State, Nigeria. He attended Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife. He studied Animal Science and Environmental Management and Control.