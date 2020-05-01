Seyi Makinde Cuts Salaries Of Political Appointees By 50%

Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde has announced a fifty per cent slash in the salary of all senior political appointees in the State.

The Governor also reiterated his commitment to the payment of salaries on the 25th of every month.

Governor Makinde revealed these developments on Friday while addressing top labour leaders in the state at a low key event to commemorate the 2020 International Workers Day.

At the event, he also revealed that he had also gotten the cooperation of the state lawmakers to cut their salaries by 30 per cent.