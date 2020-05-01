“I Did All House Chores” – RMD Speaks On His Life As Only Child

Veteran actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo, alias RMD, took to his Instagram page on Friday to advocate for gender equality.

Sharing a photo of him doing dishes in his kitchen, the ‘Love Is War’ actor went down memory lane as he recounted how he did the house chores by himself while growing up as an only child.

In his words;

”Being an only child, I was raised by my Mom to do all chores, so the issue of only the wife (woman) should cook, clean, wash might be alien to me but I know it is not to most men, which is why today I join my voice to the #HeForShe campaign and remind our men that #GenderEquality is not just in the workplace but at home. We can find a good balance between office work and house chores, especially during this lockdown period.”

