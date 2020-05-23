Spanish Govt All Clear La Liga To Resume June 8

The Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sanchez has announced that La Liga can resume from 8 June.

The league’s president Javier Tebas said he had hoped Spain’s top flight would restart on 12 June, although La Liga is yet to confirm a restart date.

Recall that at the beginning of the week, La Liga players started training in groups of no more than 10.

“Spain has done what it should and now new horizons are opening for everyone. The time has come to bring back many day-to-day activities,” said Sanchez.

“From 8 June, La Liga will be back.”

The Spanish second division is also set to resume at the same time as the top flight.

“We are very pleased with the decision,” said Tebas. “It is the result of the great work of clubs, players, coaches, CSD (National Sports Council) and agents.

“But we cannot lower our guard, it is important to follow health regulations and ensure the pandemic doesn’t come back.”