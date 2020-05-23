BREAKING: Tribunal Affirms Election Of Yahaya Bello As Kogi Governor

The Kogi Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja has upheld the election of Governor Yahaya Bello.

A petition against his election had been filed by Musa Wada, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election.

The judgment on Saturday was two against one.

Delivered by the Tribunal Chairman, Justice Kashim Kaigama, the panel held that the petitioner failed to prove the allegations of over-voting, massive thumb printing, voter intimidation, and other electoral malpractices.

It awarded a cost of one million naira to be paid by the petitioners, PDP and Musa Wada to INEC, Yahaya Bello and APC who are the respondents.

But on the contrary, Justice Ohimai Ovbiagele nullified the election.

He said INEC should conduct fresh elections in seven local government areas where the petitioners proved their allegations of over-voting, thuggery, voter intimidation, massive thumb printing, and other electoral malpractices.