BREAKING: Tribunal Dismisses SDP, Akpoti’s Petition Against Yahaya Bello’s Election

Kogi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja has dismissed the petition filed by the Social Democratic Party and its candidate in the last governorship election in the state, Natasha Akpoti.

SDP and its candidate challenged the victory of Governor Yahaya Bello at the last poll.

The Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Kashim Kaigama, awarded the cost of N100,000 to be paid by each of the two petitioners to each of the three respondents – the Independent National Electoral Commission, the APC and Bello.

The total costs to be paid by the petitioners amount to N600,000.

The three-man panel has yet to fix a date for the judgment of the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate, Musa Wada.