“How I Stay Out Of Drama”, Seyi Awolowo Opens Up

2019 Big Brother Nigeria ex-housemate, Seyi Awolowo also known as ‘Sucre Papito’ has opened up on how he stays drama free.

Read Also: No One In Your Generation Has Achieved What Awolowo Family Has Achieved — Seyi Mocks Mercy

The reality TV star while speaking via a tweet on his official Twitter handle on Saturday, 24th May highlighted five things he does to stay out of drama.

He wrote:

How I stay out of drama

1- I caution my mouth 😷

When people look for my trouble

2- I laugh it off 😄

When trolls seek attention

3- Mo ya look away 😎

When trouble is coming

4- Mo ya walk away 🚶

“Feels good to be out and about… stay safe guys.”