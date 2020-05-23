“How I Stay Out Of Drama”, Seyi Awolowo Opens Up

By
Eyitemi Majeed
-
Seyi Awolowo
Seyi Awolowo

2019 Big Brother Nigeria ex-housemate, Seyi Awolowo also known as ‘Sucre Papito’ has opened up on how he stays drama free.

Read Also: No One In Your Generation Has Achieved What Awolowo Family Has Achieved — Seyi Mocks Mercy

The reality TV star while speaking via a tweet on his official Twitter handle on Saturday, 24th May highlighted five things he does to stay out of drama.

He wrote:

How I stay out of drama
1- I caution my mouth 😷
When people look for my trouble
2- I laugh it off 😄
When trolls seek attention
3- Mo ya look away 😎
When trouble is coming
4- Mo ya walk away 🚶

“Feels good to be out and about… stay safe guys.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here