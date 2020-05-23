Sokoto Based Islamic Scholar Arrested For ‘Disparaging’ El-Rufai

An Islamic Scholar, Malam Bello Yabo has been arrested for allegedly making disparaging remarks against the Governor of Kaduna state, Malam Nasir El-rufai.

The Islamic scholar based in Sokoto was reportedly arrested around 4pm on Friday and was transported to Kaduna where he would be charged, Daily Trust reports.

According to the newspaper, Malam Abdullahi Abubakar Yabo, who claimed to be the nephew of the scholar, said some plain-clothed policemen came to his residence while they were saying their Asr prayer and immediately after the prayer, they called him aside and showed him a paper which turned out to be a warrant of his arrest issued by a Magistrate court in Kaduna.

“After reading the paper, Malam did not utter a word, he just moved into his house, came back and entered their vehicle.

“It was after they left that he called and notified us about the arrest , that the Attorney General of Kaduna state had written a petition against him over his recent remarks against their Governor,” Abdullahi Said

Abdullahi said Malam called again and told them he would be taken to court after the Sallah break.

Yabo, in a video clip believed to be recorded in one of his Ramadan preachings, condemned Governor El-rufai and scholars of Kaduna state for the continuous ban on religious gathering in the state.

It was also reported that this was not the first time the scholar was arrested at the instance of a sitting Governor, as it would be recalled he was arrested and detained during Governor Attahiru Bafatawa’s tenure in Sokoto state over a similar offence.