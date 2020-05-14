Toyin Abraham, Sikira Sindodo, Others Celebrate Femi Branch At 50

Celebrities such as Toyin Abraham, Sindodo amongst others have taken to social media to celebrate veteran actor, Femi Branch who is 50 today.

Femi, whose career began at Obafemi Awolowo University in 1991, has since his emergence on the scene, starred in over a hundred movies.

Check out some of the birthday wishes below;

Toyin Adewale wrote “Happy birthday Baba Oloye toh ni swags igba odun odun kan nio”

Jaiye Kuti wrote “Happy birthday darling. May the good lord bless your new beautiful age”

Toyin Abraham wrote “Happy birthday uncle femi @chief_femibranch God bless your new age sir much love from me to you”

Sikira Sindodo wrote “Happy 50th Birthday brother dearest The big five-oh You’ve had five decades of an amazing life. Go and make this one your best yet @chief_femibranch omo iye mi”

Ronke Odusanya wrote “@chief_femibranch .. Today and forever, God grant all your dreams and make things perfect for you”