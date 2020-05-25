Two Test Positive To Coronavirus Amidst EPL Opening Talks

English Premier League organizers on Saturday said that two more individuals from two different clubs have tested positive for coronavirus, just three weeks from a proposed restart of the season.

In all, 996 players and club staff were tested over three days last week for COVID-19. “Of these, two have tested positive from two clubs,” said an EPL statement.

“Players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days.”

In previous tests on May 17 and 18, a total of 748 individuals were tested with six testing positive from three clubs.

READ ALSO – English Premier League Suspended Indefinitely Over Coronavirus Outbreak

“The six … are still within their seven-day self-isolation period” and did not feature in the recent round of testing.