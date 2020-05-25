Toke Makinwa Shares Adorable Moments With Tiwa Savage’s Son (Video)

Popular on-air personality, Toke Makinwa has shared some adorable moments wit Jamil Balogun, son of Tiwa Savage.

The duo were spotted in what appeared to be a playful moment as Toke made jokes about singer, Tiwa Savage.

Toke had called Tiwa Savage a ‘girl’ and Jamil’s expression made the media personality laugh so hard.

The media personality had asked Jamil ‘Who sang this song playing?’ with no response from him. She pointed out that it was ‘one girl’ called Tiwa, which caught Jamil’s attention.

Watch The Video Here: