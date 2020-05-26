We’ll Continue Hydroxychloroquine Clinical Trials – NAFDAC

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has announced that it will continue hydroxychloroquine clinical trials for the treatment of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

This is coming despite the suspension of the same trial by the World Health Organisation.

NAFDAC Director-General, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, made this known on Tuesday during a programme on Television Continental.

Adeyeye said there are proven records that hydroxychloroquine had been effective in the treatment of COVID-19 patients, especially those at the “mild stage” of the virus.