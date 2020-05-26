‘You Can’t Be A Pastor And Be Dressing Like A Gangster’ – Evangelist Edet Calls Out Pastor Adeboye’ Son, Leke

Amaka Odozi
Leke Adeboye
Leke Adeboye

A Nigerian evangelist named Victor Edet on Facebook called out Pastor Adeboye’s son,  Leke over his dressing on the platform.

Edet shared a photo of the son of Leke wearing a SnapBack with the caption;

”I was shocked and shut of word’s after seeing this picture, how can a Pastor be wearing a face cap this way? God of mercy, what is the church turning into? Leke Adeboye should be cautioned seriously and he should be called to order. You can’t be a Pastor and be dressing like a gangster.”

