Skiibii Responds To Naysayers Who Say Davido Is Helping People For Clout

Skibii has reacted after critics slammed popular singer, David Adeleke also known as Davido for helping people.

Critics had said the self-styled ‘Omo Baba Olowo’ is only helping people for clout chasing.

Reacting to this, Skibii pointed out that at least the popular singer is helping others irrespective of clout chasing or not.

Read Also: Davido Surprises Gateman With Mouth Watering Breakfast (Video)

He added that he is still better than people who are not doing anything even if it is for the sake of clout.

Conclusively, he advised people to also do their own for clout.

See screenshot below: