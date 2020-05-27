Why I Chose Nigeria Over England – Alex Iwobi Opens Up

Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi has explained why he chose to commit to Nigeria over England.

Iwobi played for England throughout the youth team levels before choosing the country of his birth.

He said on social media: “I will always have my respect for England when I played for England they gave a great opportunity, they treat me very well.

Speaking, Iwobi said: “However, I feel like I am a true Nigerian, I grew up in the Nigerian culture and when I had the opportunity to go back I felt more at home playing for Nigeria. I felt at home playing for England as well.”

“Of course it was difficult because I was very comfortable playing for England like it’s where I’ve grown up. I grew up in the English roots so I knew how the system works. But when I had the opportunity to go and trial for the U23s is when I thought there was a lot of love for football – the way I was treated there – and these times I didn’t have the profile I had today. I was really excited to play for the U23s.”

“Even though the organization may be a bit different to England, I really enjoy it. Even to this day I have no regrets.”