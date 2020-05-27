Black Man Dies After US Police Pinned Him To Ground (Video)

A video taken by an onlooker Monday evening shows a Minneapolis police officer keeping his knee on the neck of a motionless, moaning man at the foot of a squad car.

The man, who was later identified as George Floyd, later died, Aljazeera reports.

Tuesday afternoon, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo announced that four officers involved are now “former employees” with the department.

Mayor Jacob Frey tweeted, “Four responding MPD officers involved in the death of George Floyd have been terminated. This is the right call.”

Watch Video Here: